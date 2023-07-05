DTA extends seller deadline for new marketplace

Credit: Dreamstime

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has extended the amount of time for sellers to join its new marketplace coming in 2024.

Development on the new marketplace and the BuyICT platform is currently underway and open to new sellers to join.

In a blog post published recently and dated 28 June, the DTA revealed that value, transparency, equity, simplicity and consistency would form the basis of the new platform.

The first pillar, value, would mean achieving value for money for the government and appropriately vetted businesses to sell their products and services.

Transparency will focus on ICT labour hire and professional services procurements while equity will target participation for small-to-medium enterprises and Indigenous businesses.

In terms of simplicity, the DTA aims to make it efficient and easy for the government to do business with the ICT industry.

Lastly, consistency will hinge on developing a reusable approach to purchasing digital products or services that benefit buyers and sellers.

“This is not just an approach to market to establish a new panel,” said DTA director Anthony Conway. “We are looking at how we design a marketplace and BuyICT platform to deliver an exceptional user experience and also how we can implement new measures to support the government in improving the value, transparency and integrity of using contractors and consultants across government.”

Sellers interested in applying for the new marketplace should register for AusTender to get notifications when the tender is released.

The DTA announced plans to update the marketplace by establishing a new Master Agreement last year.

Existing or new sellers wishing to join the marketplace or add new categories initially had until 1 March 2023 to submit their applications.

To facilitate the establishment of the new marketplace, the DTA has extended the current one for a further 12 months to February 2024.