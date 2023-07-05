DevOps1 embarks on leadership hiring spree

L-R: Paul Leong, Mariette Zaidan, Alex Rea, Rad Kanapathipillai, Alejandro Sanchez-Giraldo (DevOps1) Credit: DevOps1

Sydney-based technology consultancy DevOps1 has gone on a hiring spree, hiring four additions to its leadership team over the last several months.



Opened in 2021, DevOps1 specialises in platform and cloud engineering, security engineering and quality engineering for enterprise and government.

Hired by former Wipro and Ampion head Alex Rea, who came on as CEO in August last year, the new hires cover the state of Victoria, engineering and security, data security, quality and observability, delivery and customer success.

The most recent of the new hires is Alejandro Sanchez-Giraldo as head of quality engineering and observability, who comes from Farmbot Monitoring Solutions where he was principal quality engineer.

He has also previously worked at Commonwealth Bank, Vodafone, Qantas, Baur Xcel Media ANZ, Optus and Virgin Mobile Australia.

Sanchez-Giraldo is the fourth hire for the consultancy in the last eight months. In November, Rad Kanapathipillai came on board DevOps1 in November from Wipro as head of engineering.

Meanwhile, both Paul Leong and Mariette Zaidan were hired in January after previously working at Ampion to take up the roles of Victorian general manager and head of customer success, respectively.

ARN understands the new appointments are considered to be top-level hires and have been built to support Rea's vision for DevOps1, the consultancy claimed.

“Post-COVID we have witnessed a major transformation to the processes, systems and culture of development teams in Australia. [More] recently, we have seen the rise of AI [artificial intelligence] and the positive impact it is having on the speed and quality of software development,” Rea said.

“My vision for DevOps1 is to help organisations address these challenges and, in addition to helping to them to accelerate delivery securely, ensure we impart the knowledge and skills to help them sustain quality development practices – not just on a project basis but well into the future.

“Our new leadership team brings together experts from many of Australia’s leading technology and consulting firms and gives DevOps1 incredible knowledge to draw on and share with our customers.”

These are not the company’s only planned hires for the short term, as DevOps1 added that it is aiming to grow to over 150 employees by the end of the year.