Zero 3, Datavoice crowned top NEC Australia partners for 2022-23

Zero 3 took out the award for NEC Platform Solutions, while Datavoice scored the UNIVERGE BLUE award.

Sam Iacono (NEC Australia) Credit: NEC Australia

NEC Australia has revealed the winners of its Unified Communications Channel Partner of the Year 2022-23 Awards, with Zero 3 Communications and Datavoice Communications taking out top honours.



The vendor’s Channel Partner of the Year Awards highlights partnered companies that have had “outstanding performance” in sales revenue, collaboration and strategic growth initiatives, NEC Australia said.

The awards are separated into two categories: partners of the year for NEC Platform Solutions for Oceania as well as individual states and partners of the year for the vendor’s Univerge Blue unified communications-as-a-service/contact centre-as-a-service.

Zero 3 Communications took out the Oceania Partner of the Year for NEC Platform Solutions, with NEC Australia claiming it was due to its “exceptional growth in sales, beneficial collaboration with NEC and outstanding customer service”. As a result, this now makes Zero 3 a three-time regional award winner with the vendor.

Meanwhile, Datavoice Communications scored the Oceania Partner of the Year for UNIVERGE BLUE Unified Communications as a Service/Contact Centre as a Service award.

“Each of the winners has demonstrated ongoing dedication to their customers and a commitment to providing innovative and effective solutions using NEC technology,” said NEC Australia vice president of sales Sam Iacono.

“The Partner of the Year awards continues to help NEC foster strong relationships with our partners, ultimately driving growth, creating value and orchestrating a brighter world for our customers and businesses.”

The full list of winners are:

Partners of the Year for NEC Platform Solutions

Oceania Partner of the Year for NEC Platform Solutions – Zero 3 Communications

Channel partner of the Year for NEC Platform Solutions (Victoria) – Zero 3 Communications

Channel partner of the Year for NEC Platform Solutions (New South Wales) – Easytel Group

Channel partner of the Year for NEC Platform Solutions (Queensland) – Telrex

Channel partner of the Year for NEC Platform Solutions (South Australia) – Arid Land Communications

Channel partner of the Year for NEC Platform Solutions (Western Australia) – Necall Voice & Data

Channel partner of the Year for NEC Platform Solutions (Export) – Telecom Fiji Limited

Partners of the Year for UNIVERGE BLUE Unified Communications as a Service/Contact Centre as a Service

Oceania Partner of the Year – Datavoice Communications

Leading Partners of the Year – Albury Telephone Systems

Leading Partners of the Year – Tech One Solutions & Services Pty Ltd

In May, NEC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Western Sydney University to conduct joint research and develop and pilot new technologies, as well as provide community engagement opportunities and shared advocacy.