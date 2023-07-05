AUCloud completes $8.5M capital raise

Peter Maloney (AUCloud) Credit: AUCloud

Cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) provider AUCloud has completed an $8.5 million capital raise to expand its sales and marketing teams.

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed company launched an entitlement offer to shareholders that was fully subscribed and underwritten by NextDC, businesswoman Cathie Reid and newly appointed CEO of AUCloud, Peter Maloney.

The company is now focused on strengthening its sales and marketing capabilities, taking advantage of the strong tailwinds, to extend deeper into the cyber security ecosystem and multi-cloud markets, Maloney said.

“The team at AUCloud appreciates the ongoing shareholder confidence in our business and support of our strategy to accelerate the growth of our sovereign cloud and cyber security businesses,” he said.

Maloney added that AUCloud was focused on migrating federal government agencies from on-premises infrastructure to the high flexible multi-cloud model and helping Australian companies to prevent, detect and respond to cyber security events.

It has also invested significantly to build highly secure and accredited sovereign cloud and cyber security capabilities nationally, with sovereign zones in Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Earlier this year in April, AUCloud appointed Robert Ovens as its inaugural chief product officer to oversee the IaaS provider’s development of its technology.

In the newly-created role, Ovens was now tasked with driving business growth through new product solutions and transformations.