FSG wins $5M gig with Ravenswood Gold

Will provide managed network and services for Queensland gold mine.

Andrew Roberts (FSG) Credit: FSG

Field Solutions has won a three-year contract to provide managed network and services for the Queensland mine Ravenswood Gold.

The publicly listed rural and regional telecommunications carrier will provide managed network and managed services worth around $3 million.

In addition, FSG will provide IT and procurement services on a project basis worth about $2 million.

“This deal represents our second enterprise managed services win in the mining vertical in the past 12 months, reinforcing FSG’s focus in delivering integrated IT managed services leveraging FSG’s 100 per cent owned telecommunications infrastructure the Regional Australia Network,” said Andrew Roberts, CEO of FSG.

According to a shareholder update, FSG will leverage its regional Australia network telecommunications infrastructure for the contract.

The win also marks the company’s second major mining business sector win in a year, picking up Kestrel Coal last June.

Ravenswood Gold is a privately owned Australian gold mining, development and exploration company based in Queensland, Australia which operates the Ravenswood Gold Mine, located approximately 120km south of Townsville.

“FSG offered a comprehensive set of products and services, allowing us to select a single vendor for our IT and managed service needs,” said Kelli Guldbransen, senior IT co-ordinator at Ravenswood Gold.

“FSG is to supply connectivity, manages services, security services and cloud services together with on-site resourcing supporting the mining operation. FSG expect the transition to commence in July 2023. Additional IT and procurement services will be sourced on an as-needs-basis over the course of the 3-year term.”