Macquarie Govt appoints Michael Davies to lead federal unit

Michael Davies (Macquarie Government) Credit: Macquarie Government)

Macquarie Government has appointed Michael Davies to lead its federal government division.

The appointment sees Davies returns to the parent company Macquarie Technology Group after a two-year gap.

Davies previously spent eight years at the company when it was still Macquarie Telecom Group, most recently holding the role of head of revenue from 2017 to 2021. He also held the titles of chief operations officer and head of sales.

After this, Davies was the CEO of health software company Global Health until December 2022 and has spent the last six months consulting.

“At a time when the nation is facing continuing and increasing [cyber attacks], Macquarie Government has transitioned from gateway provider to incorporate a much broader cyber capability. It’s exciting to be returning to the company at such an important time,” Davies said.

Davies is now planning to expand his team, with the company now recruiting for a number of roles to help build out capabilities.

“Macquarie is uniquely positioned to guide an agile, adaptive approach to consuming cyber security services, firming up productivity and delivering complex, critical solutions on a national scale while remaining conscious of delivering on time and within budget,” he said.

Macquarie Government managing director Aidan Tudehope said Davies’ credentials speak for themselves and his proven experience as a leader will play a vital role as Macquarie Government looks to further expand on the ways in which it supports federal customers.

“Throughout his nearly three-decade career, Michael has served to keep customer service at the heart of the business and this is the approach we have always championed at Macquarie,” he added.