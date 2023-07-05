TypeScript 5.2 beta brings explicit resource management

Forthcoming update to Microsoft’s strongly-typed JavaScript also backs decorator metadata for consuming metadata on classes.

TypeScript 5.2 is now available in a beta release. The next planned update of Microsoft’s strongly typed JavaScript, TypeScript 5.2 supports the explicit resource management feature planned for JavaScript’s ECMAScript standard.

TypeScript 5.2 reached a beta phase on June 30, according to a Microsoft bulletin. Explicit resource management is intended to address a common pattern in software development regarding the lifetime and management of resources such as IO and memory.

The key idea is to support resource disposal – clean-up work as a first-class idea in JavaScript. This begins with adding a new built-in symbol called Symbol.dispose . For convenience, TypeScript defines a new global type called Disposable .

A production release of TypeScript 5.2 is due on August 22, following a release candidate planned for August 8. The beta can be accessed through NuGet or via NPM:

npm install -D typescript@beta

Other capabilities planned for TypeScript 5.2 include:

Decorator metadata, also an upcoming ECMAScript feature, is implemented, intended to make it easy for decorators to create and consume metadata on any class they are used on or within.

In the named and anonymous tuple elements vein, an all-or-nothing restriction on tuple labels has been lifted. The language now can preserve labels when spreading into an unlabeled tuple.

Object member completions are provided when a comma is missing. Previously, if a comma were forgotten and auto-completion requested, TypeScript would confusingly give poor unrelated completion results.

Easier method usage is offered for unions of arrays.

A refactoring has been added to inline the contents of a variable to all usage sites. Using the “inline variable” refactoring will eliminate the variable and replace all the variable’s usages with its initialiser.