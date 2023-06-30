Partner Spotlight: Canberra’s Netier

Working in Canberra doesn’t always mean operating in the public sector right away.

L-R: Gordon Hayes, Matt Conaghan (Netier) Credit: Netier

The ‘Partner Spotlight’ series explores partners operating in the local channel landscape right around the country, from Cape York to Hobart, Byron Bay to Fremantle and beyond. This edition focuses on Canberra-based managed services provider (MSP) Netier.



Despite being headquartered in Canberra, Netier is one managed services provider (MSP) that doesn’t focus on the public sector right now – and still found success with plans to grow beyond the capital city.

The MSP opened in 2009, with Gordon Hayes as founder and managing director. He told ARN that he actually resisted entering the IT industry at first despite being curious about technology from an early age.

He studied in other fields, such as commerce and law, yet still found his way back to that curiosity. Coupled with his passion for business, it made sense that he would eventually set up an IT company.

“I went to be a founder of Netier, the name being a portmanteau on the French word ‘metier’, meaning ‘your calling in life’, and network as I had spent much of my time building and managing networks,” he said to ARN.

“As a name it has served us well, underpinning our culture of bringing together incredible and driven people who are eternally curious and passionate about delivering technology for our clients.”

Despite being based in Canberra, where the public sector is overflowing with opportunities for MSPs, Netier’s main focus at the moment is on the private sector, predominantly transportation, construction, professional services and not for profit.



“We are in the process of narrowing our focus in a few key areas. Namely, security and aviation services,” said Matt Conaghan, Netier general manager.

“In order to deliver a level of support that exceeds industry standards, we want to dedicate people to excellent outcomes. This means an internal restructure to have the right people, in the right seats, achieving amazing things.

“We will then jump into the 50-100 staff rung and begin expanding more aggressively in other states.”

Business has proved successful enough for Netier over the years to expand its operations, with it establishing a Queensland business around four years ago that services customers both from the state and nation-wide.

“They provide us both another opportunity for us to attract talent, but also grow and service customers local to Brisbane,” Hayes said.

Additionally, Netier is looking to set up shop in Sydney as it’s just finished its first recruiting round in the state with the intention to have these new employees work both remotely and at customers’ sites.

As for the lack of focus on government right now despite its Canberra headquarters, Hayes said it would require a big shift in the business to work in the public sector, including processes and systems.

“We will, at some point, establish a government business, but while we're still achieving growth goals in the private sector, there isn't really a great need for us to do so. I can certainly say that it is within our plans, but not something that we are rushing into,” he said.

Meanwhile, the focus on not-for-profits extends pass business opportunities and ventures into its environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) priorities, donating services that focus on promoting community causes.

“It's come from a place of giving back. I established nearly 10 years ago ongoing relationships with not for profits where we can provide them with, essentially, grants to cover their services or heavily discounted services,” Hayes said.

“For me, it's really part of our culture, and our spirit and the team get a lot out of it because they really feel like they're contributing back to the community. I think it’s really important for any business to consider the community that supports them and make sure we're all doing our doing our part.”

Conaghan echoed Hayes’ sentiments, claiming that Netier is “a case study on promoting people and passion as a primary business goal”.

“By enabling people to do their best, you get excellent results,” he added.

“I have personally witnessed small passionate business acquired by larger profit driven organisations and in the pursuit of growth, it is easy to lose passion and identity. With Gordon at the helm, I am more than confident this will be one challenge Netier won’t need to overcome.”

Want to be featured in 'Partner Spotlight'? Send an email to Sasha_Karen@foundryco.com with the contact details of the partner you’d like to nominate for us to profile.