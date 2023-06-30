Microsoft gears up for Western Sydney data centre construction

Will require 4,575 construction roles for upcoming facilities in NSW and Victoria.

L-R: Steve Hughes (Traditional Custodian of the Cabrogal mob), Steven Worrall (Microsoft) Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is getting ready to start construction on its upcoming Kemps Creek data centre in Western Sydney.



According to The Australian Financial Review in 2021, the planned data centre was expected to be worth $1.3 billion across over 14.4 hectares of land, with a pair of two-storey buildings, covering nearly 61,000sqm.

Microsoft said the construction of its upcoming data centres in NSW and Victoria will need 4,575 construction roles and 16.8 million work hours to complete them, including the Kemps Creek data centre. Additionally, 25 to 30 per cent of these rolls are to be filled with local contractors.



When completed, the company forecasts 300 full-time employees will be needed to work at the new facilities in the two states.

To commemorate the Kemps Creek data centre build, Microsoft brought in Indigital, a profit-for-purpose company aimed at connecting Indigenous communities with technology, to work with the Dharug people – the Traditional Custodians of the land hosting the data centre – to design the site’s exterior.

Microsoft also conducted a land acknowledgement ceremony at the facility's site.

“We have a strong commitment to deep learning in Indigenous ways of being, knowing and doing. In the spirit of collaborating and listening, Microsoft is proud to work with Indigital and Dharug Nation traditional custodians to reflect Indigenous connection to Country at our Kemps Creek data centre,” said Steven Worrall, managing director of Microsoft Australia and New Zealand.



"We’re excited by the demand we’re seeing from customers for Azure in Australia, including unprecedented interest in our cutting-edge AI workloads. We are continuing to invest to meet the capacity requirements, but in a way that meets our ambitious sustainability goals and investments in the communities in which we operate."



As part of the design process, Indigital trained a machine learning algorithm using traditional imagery to “understand interpretations of the Dharug Nation’s resilience”.

According to Microsoft, Indigital was responsible for weekly meetings that integrated traditional Indigenous practices and was the first time the Cabrogal Clan and the Dharug Nation met on Country in over 100 years.

Earlier in the year when the report about the Kemps Creek data centre came out, Microsoft announced it planned to build between 50 and 100 new data centres each year for the foreseeable future.

In March this year across the Tasman, New Zealand was granted consent to buy 6.5 hectares of land classified as sensitive because it was in a rural location and over five hectares for NZ$180 million.