Menu
ChatGPT maker OpenAI faces new class action lawsuit over data privacy

ChatGPT maker OpenAI faces new class action lawsuit over data privacy

A new lawsuit against OpenAI could decide whether the company’s use of training data scraped from the public internet may continue.

Jon Gold Jon Gold (Computerworld (US))
Comments
Credit: Shutterstock

OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed company that developed the ChatGPT generative AI chatbot, is the defendant in a federal class action lawsuit filed this week in California, where it is accused of misappropriating personal information for training purposes.

The complaint, filed in the Northern District of California, lists 15 causes of action, including violations of the Computer Fraud and Abuse act, the Electronic Communications Privacy Act, and several state consumer rights laws and common-law torts.

The claims center on the idea that OpenAI essentially “stole” the plaintiffs' private information and used it to create a highly valuable product without compensation.

“OpenAI used the stolen data to train and develop [ChatGPT] utilising large language models … and deep language algorithms to analyse and generate human-like language that can be used for a wide range of applications,” the complaint said.

By taking data from the public internet that nevertheless contained personally identifiable information, the plaintiffs contend, OpenAI has violated their privacy. (The identities of the plaintiffs were not fully disclosed in the complaint, which asked the court for permission to keep them private, in the hope of avoiding “intrusive scrutiny.”)

In addition to monetary damages, the plaintiffs asked to take a number of corrective actions against OpenAI’s alleged misdeeds, including the establishment of an independent AI council for governance and open access to all personal information collected by OpenAI.

The case is likely to test the assumption that the use of data from the public internet for AI training constitutes fair use under US copyright law, which would mean that AI creators like OpenAI couldn’t be held liable for violating copyright. While the complaint does not discuss the fair use argument in detail, a second class action suit — this one initiated by two Massachusetts-based authors — more directly alleges copyright violations by OpenAI in regard to the authors’ material being used to help train AI.

“Because the OpenAI Language Models cannot function without the expressive information extracted from Plaintiffs’ works (and others) and retained inside them, the OpenAI Language Models are themselves infringing derivative works,” according to the complaint in that case, also filed in the Northern District of California.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags ChatGPT

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 