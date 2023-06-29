TechConnect lifts DVConnect from legacy PABX onto Amazon Connect

TechConnect began the migration of approximately 50 highly trained and specialised call center agents in July 2022 to Amazon Connect.

Queensland-based AWS partner TechConnect has migrated not-for-profit organisation DVConnect from its legacy PABX on to Amazon Connect.

Queensland-based DVConnect operates a specialised call centre for victims of domestic violence and undertook a review of its technology needs last year after deciding to migrate away from its aging PABX due to the high volume of calls to the service.

After being selected for the project, TechConnect began the migration of approximately 50 highly trained and specialised call center agents in July 2022 to Amazon Connect, an omnichannel cloud contact center.

Responsibilities included deploying the entire migration - from scope, alignment to business and governance requirements, design, deployment, maintenance and support of the solution.

“During peak times, our agents can receive over 25 concurrent calls, so we are constantly searching for technology solutions which are not only affordable but can provide our team and their managers with a simple client management environment,” DVConnect CEO Beck O’Connor said.

“We are also increasingly requiring valued added services such as data analytics, and even sentiment analysis to help callers as best we can. TechConnect, AWS, and TechConnect’s local partners have delivered on all these fronts, providing a scalable and reliable communications platform.”

The collaboration has enabled a more flexible operating environment for DVConnect contact centre agents, including improved allocation of calls matched to their specific skill sets, and the capacity for agents to log on more securely at home or from other remote locations via softphone.

It has also offered a more seamless agent experience via Amazon Connect, which does not need to be configured individually and manually on a PABX.

The fully redundant communications system is also aligned to governance and security requirements, backed with 24/7 TechConnect support, and offers a highly scalable communications environment.

The project also included the migration from a static, up front based capital expense system to a consumption based, ‘pay as you go’ operational expense cost model.

“It has been a privilege to collaborate closely with AWS to provide the practitioners at DVConnect with a state-of-the-art communications system to help them in what is an extremely important and challenging task,” TechConnect CEO, Mike Cunningham, said.

“It’s highly satisfying to know that we have been able to provide a solution which can improve the understanding of the needs of DVConnect’s clients, and enabling the organisation to raise the benefits of its technology investment.”

AWS A/NZ public sector chief technologist, Simon Elisha added it was inspiring to see what a non-profit such as DVConnect can do to make a tangible difference in people's lives through the power of AWS technology.