Superloop improves latency for former MyRepublic customers: ACCC

Cuts down average latency from 23.3 ms to 14 ms in around a month.

Credit: ACCC

Six months after Superloop picked up MyRepublic customers, analysis has shown a reduction in latency in the acquired customers’ services.



This is according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) latest Measuring Broadband Australia report, which is based on data captured during March 2023 – one month after MyRepublic customers were moved over to Superloop.

Over the period, the average latency in services for all hours for all Superloop customers, both those that were brought over as a result of the subscriber migration and pre-existing Superloop customers, was brought up to 10.5 ms. The report claimed this was due to the “overall somewhat higher average latency of units previously serviced by MyRepublic".

This is slightly below the average latency across the 10 internet service providers covered by the report, which was around 10.7 ms.

Unsurprisingly, pre-existing Superloop customers had their latency improve from the last report, which covered the month of December, to 8.4 ms. However, services that were previously tied to MyRepublic fell significantly, from an average latency of 23.3 ms down to 14 ms.

The reduction in former MyRepublic customers’ latency comes as the report also found retailers are largely delivering speeds close to their maximum, with fixed line connections on the National Broadband Network (NBN) typically receiving 98.1 per cent of their maximum download plan speed.

“Consumers rightly expect to receive the download and upload speeds that they are paying for. The report shows that broadband retailers are consistently delivering download speeds close to consumers’ maximum plan speeds,” ACCC commissioner Anna Brakey said.

In terms of download speeds, Superloop ended up under the national average, reaching 96.9 per cent during busy hours, a reduction of 1.6 per cent compared to the last report.

During its busiest hour, its performance dropped even further, falling by 2.1 per cent, to 94.7 per cent.