archTIS lands $4M Defence workplace modernisation deal

archTIS lands $4M Defence workplace modernisation deal

The PoC is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Publicly listed archTIS has secured a $4 million agreement with the Australian Department of Defence to conduct a proof of concept (PoC) in modernising its workplace environment. 

The deal covers software licenses and services, including the deployment of its NC Protect solution, Microsoft and third party software products to evaluate productivity, compliance and security gains for Defence users. 

The PoC is expected to be completed by the end of this calendar year.

archTIS managing director Daniel Lai said the contract was an important step for Defence to evaluate the productivity gains. 

“We believe that NC Protect can contribute to the way the department works on and secures information in a modern workplace environment,” Lai said. “The need to increase productivity, security and speed across Defence has been identified in the newly released Defence Strategic Review; this initiative is a small but important part of that cultural change.”

Defence is an existing NC Protect client, with archTIS expanding its partnership with the agency in September last year to take the product into Defence's Deployed Information Environment into other strategic areas. 

Meanwhile, the latest contract will help "demonstrate the product’s utility across a broader use case", the company claimed.


