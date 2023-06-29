IXUP dissolves betting venture following BetStop asset deal

Julian Babarczy (IXUP) Credit: Supplied

Collaboration software provider IXUP has dissolved a joint venture targeting the digital sports wagering and gaming sector following a deal containing assets for a national self-exclusion betting registry.



In October 2022, IXUP entered into an agreement with Melbourne-based Cipher Sports Technology Group, which focuses on betting in sports, and created a joint venture agreement between the two companies. As part of this, a license to IXUP’s data collaboration platform was provided, while Cipher contributed product development and sales and marketing.

IXUP was also set to form an entity, then-called ProductCo, that would be responsible for technology and product development and to house an initial license to IXUP’s platform.

However, IXUP purchased the intellectual property and related government contracts of Big Village Australia, an advertising, technology, and data company, earlier this month following its entry into voluntary administration in January.

This gave IXUP the IP and contracts from the Australian Communication and Media Authority about its BetStop register, which is set to allow people to exclude themselves from licensed interactive wagering services.

On 29 June, IXUP announced on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) that it was dissolving the joint venture agreement and instead opting for an “arms length technology services agreement”.

Under this arrangement, Cipher will have access to IXUP’s data collaboration technology to allow it to “develop and exploit its own products for its various markets of focus,” according to the ASX.

At the time of closing the Big Village deal, the assets were expected to contribute approximately $5 million to IXUP’s revenue, as well as being cash flow accretive.

“IXUP has been actively positioning its business to be a key beneficiary of this changing global regulatory environment and sees the acquisition of the contract to deliver and operate the National Self-Exclusion Register solution as a key foundational contract that will increase IXUP’s credibility in its various related international commercialisation endeavours,” Julian Babarczy, chairman of IXUP, said during the closing of the Big Village deal.

“Consistent with this strategy, IXUP is also pursuing additional inorganic growth opportunities in the global RegTech sector, which remains highly fragmented and open to consolidation and the creation of a truly independent, global market leader”.

IXUP has a history of picking up IP of technology businesses that have entered into administration, with it paying $3 million for the IP of Data Republic a month after its financial collapse in 2021.