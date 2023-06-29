AvePoint ramps up channel investment

Oliver Gohl (AvePoint) Credit: Supplied

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform AvePoint has ramped up its channel investment through expanding its certification offerings and launching a partner locator tool.

Through the AvePoint Certification Program, organisations can now become certified in AvePoint technology and services. Additionally, AvePoint has updated its training to focus on how partners can build services around multiple products, which was requested during its most recent Partner Technical Advisory Council.

Meanwhile, the partner locator, which is available from 3 July, will direct AvePoint customers to partners who can help deploy or build services around its technology.



“We are continually listening to the feedback of our partners and believe the continued investment in both our certification program and the addition of new solution qualifications and the launch of our partner locator further our commitment to growing our channel here in A/NZ [Australia and New Zealand] and across the globe,” AvePoint A/NZ director of mid market and channel Oliver Gohl said.

Insentra CEO Ronnie Altit added that a number of his business' global crew are trained through the certification program, enabling them to provide more capability to its channel partners.

“The depth to which AvePoint invests in partner training is exemplary and truly creates a path for partners to add revenue streams,” he said.

In May, AvePoint promoted its director of solutions engineering, Max McNamara, to lead its operations in A/NZ.