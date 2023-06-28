Cloud Ready nabs Nakivo distie deal for Australia

Nicholas Gee (Cloud Ready Solutions) Credit: Supplied

Backup and disaster recovery vendor Nakivo has signed a distribution deal with Cloud Ready Solutions for Australia, as well as Fiji and the Pacific Islands.

Nakivo’s products focus on virtual machines (VM), physical machines, cloud workloads and Microsoft 365.

The decision to side with Cloud Ready came down to its “strong presence and reputation,” the distributor claimed.

"Our collaboration with Cloud Ready Solutions marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy. Their strong presence and reputation in Australia, Fiji, PNG [Papua New Guinea] and the Pacific Islands make them an ideal partner for Nakivo,” said Bruce Talley, CEO of Nakivo.

Nicholas Gee, technical director at Cloud Ready, said the two companies share a “commitment to providing innovative, reliable and cost-effective IT solutions”.

“This partnership will allow us to offer our customers in Australia, Fiji, PNG and the Pacific Islands access to Nakivo's top-tier data protection solutions," he added.

In 2020, Cloud Ready signed non-exclusive distribution deals with StarWinds and QSAN to grow the vendor’s presence across Australia and New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

It still touts these agreements on its LinkedIn page, alongside being “the sole specialist distributor” for vendors Arcserve, Cibecs and Replify.