Menu
Cloud Ready nabs Nakivo distie deal for Australia

Cloud Ready nabs Nakivo distie deal for Australia

Nakivo’s products focus on VMs, physical machines, cloud workloads and Microsoft 365.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Nicholas Gee (Cloud Ready Solutions)

Nicholas Gee (Cloud Ready Solutions)

Credit: Supplied

Backup and disaster recovery vendor Nakivo has signed a distribution deal with Cloud Ready Solutions for Australia, as well as Fiji and the Pacific Islands.

Nakivo’s products focus on virtual machines (VM), physical machines, cloud workloads and Microsoft 365.

The decision to side with Cloud Ready came down to its “strong presence and reputation,” the distributor claimed.

"Our collaboration with Cloud Ready Solutions marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy. Their strong presence and reputation in Australia, Fiji, PNG [Papua New Guinea] and the Pacific Islands make them an ideal partner for Nakivo,” said Bruce Talley, CEO of Nakivo.

Nicholas Gee, technical director at Cloud Ready, said the two companies share a “commitment to providing innovative, reliable and cost-effective IT solutions”.

“This partnership will allow us to offer our customers in Australia, Fiji, PNG and the Pacific Islands access to Nakivo's top-tier data protection solutions," he added. 

In 2020, Cloud Ready signed non-exclusive distribution deals with StarWinds and QSAN  to grow the vendor’s presence across Australia and New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. 

It still touts these agreements on its LinkedIn page, alongside being “the sole specialist distributor” for vendors Arcserve, Cibecs and Replify.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Cloud Ready SolutionsNakivo

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 