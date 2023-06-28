Cube Networks gains diamond status with RingCentral

L-R: Matt Wilson (RingCentral), Frank Arena (Cube Networks) Credit: RingCentral

Managed service provider (MSP) Cube Networks has achieved diamond status in RingCentral's Reach partner program.

According to the Melbourne-based MSP, Cube Networks is one of RingCentral’s top partners globally in bringing the vendor’s unified communications and contact centre solutions to Australian customers.

“Our customers are actively moving to the cloud for greater flexibility, scalability and cost-effective IT operations – and RingCentral offers cloud-unified communications and contact centre solutions that provide quantifiable value to our customers,” said Frank Arena, CEO of Cube Networks.

“In moving to the cloud, organisations still need a rock-solid and secure network foundation. That network must support every application a business needs to function – which now includes RingCentral MVP and RingCentral Contact Centre as two more cloud applications running on that infrastructure.”

Arena added that the vendor's tools align with the service-level agreements (SLA) and uptime Cube Networks provides through its own services.

“RingCentral Reach partners play a critical role in identifying opportunities for businesses to streamline their communications,” said Ben Swanson, regional vice president of partner sales at RingCentral.

“As a Diamond partner, Cube Networks has demonstrated the impact this can have on their customers. We appreciate their partnership and look forward to driving continued customer success together.”

Last month, Cube Networks also joined Juniper Networks' Elite Plus Partner program, becoming the first partner within Australia and New Zealand to do so.

The Juniper Elite Plus Partner status is awarded based on a series of criteria, including certifications, technology deployments and opportunity growth for the networking vendor.