Industry gears up for EDGE 2023

CIO and CISO speakers line the agenda to address topics from artificial intelligence through to the cyber threat landscape.

Executive demand to attend EDGE 2023 has reached heightened levels of interest as the industry comes together for the in-person event on 29 July – 2 August 2023, located at Novotel Sunshine Coast Resort.

EDGE 2023 will offer step-by-step guidance around technology monetisation, business growth, customer acquisition and priorities.

Shaped by industry feedback and consultation, EDGE 2023 will play host to the most influential business leaders in technology, reflective of a diverse, innovative and expanding channel ecosystem.

The agenda is firmly set in place with in-person CIO and CISO speakers across a variety of industries covering topics from artificial intelligence (AI) through to the cyber threat landscape, ready to share their insights, indulging in opportunities and challenges.

This fits within the editorial narrative on Achieving Growth, showcasing customer priorities, new areas of opportunity and how partners can realistically transition to growth mode in this precarious business climate.

This will be underpinned by EDGE Research, housing in-depth end-user and partner analysis across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), uniquely delivered in partnership with Tech Research Asia.

According to Mark Iles, executive analyst of Tech Research Asia, customer focus on AI and automation has increased exponentially from last year.

“The rate at which customers are looking to build and adopt use cases for AI and hyper automation is astonishing; it’s at the forefront for the majority of customers in their budgets,” Iles said.

The current macroeconomic landscape is driving customers to look at efficiency and process optimisation as automation and AI are just hitting maturity, he said.

“It’s really a perfect environment for customers and of course an opportunity for partners,” Iles added.

Building skill sets and services in AI and automation technologies will be key for partners to keep abreast of the evolving technological landscape.

Armed with fresh research and data points that will be delivered EDGE 2023, Iles and an executive line-up of speakers will help partners answer key questions in tackling these latest technology trends.

Strategic futurist Dr Mark van Rijmenam to headline EDGE 2023



Global innovation and strategic futurist Dr Mark van Rijmenam will deliver his vision on the convergence between generative AI and the metaverse during the opening keynote of EDGE 2023.

As part of this year’s theme, Achieving Growth, Van Rijmenam will explore the exciting and rapidly evolving field of generative AI and its disruptive impact on the metaverse.

During his keynote, he will take a deep dive into these two disruptive forces and where organisations can ‘future-proof’ their operations.

According to van Rijmenam, if 2021 was the year for the metaverse and 2022 was the year for generative AI, 2023 “will see these disruptive forces converge to kickstart the immersive internet and unleash creativity like never before”.

He will also unpack the use of generative AI in the metaverse that has the potential to transform the immersive internet before it has even arrived, but also consider the risks.

Van Rijmenam is known as the The Digital Speaker and prides himself as a strategic visionary futurist who enlightens organisations on the transformative power, opportunities and risks of AI, the metaverse and other emerging technologies.

He is a global speaking fellow, five-time author and founder of the Futurwise Institute, which is dedicated to elevating digital awareness to ensure a thriving digital future.

He is known for his candid and balanced views on how emerging technologies will impact an organisation and inspire them to embrace and implement emerging technologies, harness them to improve efficiencies and apply tech responsibly to remain competitive and future-proof their operations.

