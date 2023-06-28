Menu
RSM Australia bolsters security teams

Promotes Riaan Bronkhorst and appoints Kaustubh Vazalwa.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
L-R: Riaan Bronkhorst, Kaustubh Vazalwar (RSM Australia)

Credit: RSM Australia

Professional services outfit RSM Australia has made two senior hires to its national security team. 

The Western Australia-headquartered firm has promoted Riaan Bronkhorst to the role of Partner in its Security and Privacy services team based in Perth. 

Bronkhorst was previously a senior manager for the department since 2018. 

“In today’s interconnected world, the importance of cyber security cannot be overstated,” he said. “The work my team and I do extends far beyond the confines of our office. It touches every aspect of society. “Whether it’s protecting sensitive information, critical infrastructure, or educating others on safe online practices, our work is fundamental to Australia’s digital future.” 

RSM has also appointed operational resilience practitioner Kaustubh Vazalwar, who joins the security team as an associate director in Melbourne.  

Kaustubh was formerly head of technology - enterprise resilience at Tabcorp. 

“The risks faced by businesses of all sizes are becoming more granular and complex,” said RSM Perth’s office managing partner Alasdair Whyte. “Governments, consumers, customers and investors are demanding more information, assurances and disclosures than ever before from companies and business suppliers. 

“Whether it’s addressing the growing importance and complexity of ESG [Environmental, social and corporate governance] considerations in Australia and globally, or meeting enhanced cyber security obligations if you’re a critical infrastructure owner, or implementing improved systems to protect customer data, no business can operate successfully today without the support of technical business specialists – the risk of not doing so is too great, for everyone.” 

Earlier this month, RSM was chosen as a strategic growth partner for centralised cyber security management software vendor MyCISO, offering the latter’s security platform as part of consulting engagements for the mid-market. 


Tags RSM Australia

