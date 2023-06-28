Australian nuclear body seeking out GRC tool, managed print services

To kick off from September and December, respectively.

Credit: ANSTO

The Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) is looking to refresh some of its technology stacks, including its cloud governance risk and compliance (GRC) tool and managed print services.



The agency, which delivers advice, scientific services and products to government, industry, academia and research organisations, released expressions of interest (EOI) documents about the two subject areas to the federal government’s AusTender website within the last week.

The first was focused on cloud GRC tools, with ANSTO stating that it needed a fit for purpose compliance tool.

“ANSTO strives to ensure that potential hazards and risks are as low as reasonably possible – safety is at the heart of ANSTO’s culture,” the EOI said.

“Through the use of a robust GRC, ANSTO strives to ensure its staff are safe at work, and our regulatory and compliance obligations are met.

“ANSTO wishes to engage the market as it looks towards adoption of a compliant, secure cloud-based GRC tool – uplifting compliance and facilitating improved efficiency via our GRC always being ‘at-hand’.”

Open until 21 July, the first EOI has been released in order to lay the groundwork for a limited request for tender (RFT) to integrate a new GRC tool into the agency, with shortlisted partners to be contacted by mid-September.

Meanwhile, the second EOI for new print managed services is for a five-year contract, with two one-year optional extensions, to start from December 2023.

The agency is seeking out new services as its current five-year contract is up and is considering its operations to update its current print management environment and ageing printer fleet across its three sites.

Its site at Lucas Heights, NSW, is a multi-purpose nuclear facility with over 1,200 staff and 181 printers, while its site at Clayton, Victoria, has 200 staff with two buildings and 14 printers, with plans for the latter expand by five additional printers.

While staff or building counts were not given for its Camperdown, NSW, site, it only has one printer.

The successful partner will need to provide copying, printing and scanning capabilities, as well as be able to uninstall its current printers, set up new ones and provide maintenance and support.

ANTSO’s print managed services EOI is open until 27 July, with the roll out to start in December 2023 and finish by 1 June 2024.