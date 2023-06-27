Q-CTRL dives into quantum R&D with Sydney HQ

Michael Biercuk (Q-CTRL) Credit: Michael Biercuk

Australian quantum computing firm Q-CTRL has launched a new headquarters in Sydney dedicated to developing and commercialising the elusive technology.

Founded in 2017 and funded by the likes of Salesforce Ventures, Airbus and Sequoia China, Q-CTRL specialises in developing quantum control infrastructure software.

According to Q-CTRL, the new facility will be the first standalone commercial quantum technology facility in Australia, focusing on research and development (R&D), products and commercialisation.

Located in Sydney’s Tech Central precinct in Chippendale, the facility is built with funding from the NSW government’s Jobs Plus program and the federal government’s Modern Manufacturing Initiative Translation grant.

“Throughout our five-and-a-half-year lifetime, we’ve focused first and foremost on building a team, technology and products that sit head and shoulders above anything else in the global market,” said Michael Biercuk, CEO and founder of Q-CTRL.

“Now we’re ready to take the next step of our journey, building a headquarters that reflects our core value to 'be revered'.

“Delivering the first purpose-built commercial and research facility for a quantum technology company in Australia — and one of the first in the world — is a huge statement about our leading role in the global community and our ambition to deliver pride and prosperity through quantum technology for all Australians and allied nations.”

The new headquarters is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023.