Diversity-focused cyber upskilling program launches

Linda Cavanagh (Cybermerc) Credit: Team Purple Australia

Purple Team Australia, a cyber security-focused upskilling program aimed at women and First Nations Australians, has launched with 126 students.



Designed to train 320 participants in total, the program is focused on increasing diversity in the cyber security sector and is a collaboration between industry experts and academia, coupled with government funding through round two of the federal government's Cyber Security Skills Partnership Innovation Fund.

The initiative contains a five-month training and education program, with cyber security “micro-credentials” available, as well as a wrap-around service that addresses challenges faced by First Nations Australians and women.

This service includes a self-paced program with over 35 mentors that have industry experience, “expert-in-residence” and “employer-in-residence” sessions, specialised vendor training and support from a “talent manager” to provide compatibility support for matched employers.

At the end of the program is a national capture the flag challenge and graduation ceremony, which Purple Team Australia claims signifies “a holistic and practical readiness to tackle real-world cyber security challenges”.

ARN understands that Cybermerc, which is listed as the top sponsor of the program, is acting as its administrator.

"Our program isn't just another training program or a recruitment service,” said Linda Cavanagh, COO at Cybermerc. “It's a bespoke program designed specifically for women and First Nations Australians to enter the cyber security industry with contemporary tradecraft skills to match the current threat environment.

“We're not just developing another talent pool. Instead, we're constructing a future-proof cyber workforce."

Other sponsors include AustCyber, Baidam Solutions, Anomali, Australian Women in Security Network, Uplifting People and The University of Tasmania.

"Purple Team Australia goes beyond merely imparting technical skills. We're fostering a culture of inclusion in cyber security by providing opportunities to empower diverse talents to contribute meaningfully to our national digital security," Cavanagh added.