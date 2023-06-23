Cato Networks kits itself out with new A/NZ talent

L-R: Tim Smith, John Vine Hall (Cato Networks) Credit: Cato Networks

Cato Networks has kitted itself out with new talent in the form of channel account manager for A/NZ Tim Smith and Southern Australia regional sales director John Vine Hall.



Smith pounced on the regional position at the Tel Aviv-headquartered secure access service edge vendor after previously holding the role of channel business manager at Netskope. He also previously worked at Selling Simplified, VECTEC and Varonic.

“Cato SASE Cloud represents a unique business opportunity for strategic partners,” he says, “Very quickly they can deliver new, revenue-generating services that are highly differentiated from the rest of the market. I look forward to helping partners understand the full benefits of a true, cloud-native SASE platform.”

Meanwhile, John Vine Hall will cover Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia and comes from Saviynt, where he worked for over five years and sheds his previous role as senior director of A/NZ. Prior to this, he worked at IBM, Oracle, Vectra, ITX, Protech, Advantage Lan Technology and Microsoft Australia, among other companies.

“So many security breaches are the result of misconfiguration,” he claimed. “Cato’s ability to offer customers an end-to-end network security offering simplifies the challenge. It improves security whilst reducing cost.”

Earlier this month, Cato said it successfully created an encrypted tunnel capable of 5Gbps of throughput, batting away worries about traffic overhead created by SASE platforms.