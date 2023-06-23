Menu
HPE recognises global and APAC partners at annual awards

The ‘channel champions’ were honoured at its recent partner summit.

Nurhuda Syed Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

HPE announced the Asia Pacific winners of its annual 2023 Partner Awards at various ceremonies during its recent HPE Partner Growth Summit in Las Vegas.

The winners were picked from a global community of more than 85,000 partners across the HPE ecosystem.

In APAC, two partners – Infosys and Australian-based Atturra Managed Services (Somerville Group) – took home top titles, with the remaining winners hailing from Greater China.

According to HPE, partners play an “integral” role in driving growth and delivering business outcomes for the organisation, which is why its sales and technical teams work closely with the ecosystem to solve customers’ issues.

“Our partners are an integral part of what we do and it’s an honour to celebrate them today as we continue to achieve success together,” said Gilles Thiebaut, senior vice president of Worldwide Partner Ecosystem and Business Development at HPE.

“With constantly shifting markets and customer demands, our relationship with our partner ecosystem is at the heart of what we are and we couldn’t be more thankful for their continued collaboration and trust to deliver the best solutions and services to customers.”

Asia Pacific winners:

HPE Service Provider of the Year 2023: Atturra Managed Services (Somerville Group) 

HPE System Integrator of the Year 2023: Infosys

Global winners of the 2023 HPE Partner Awards included:

HPE Global Distributor of the Year 2023: Ingram Micro
HPE Global Service Provider of the Year 2023: 11:11 Systems Inc
HPE Global System Integrator of the Year 2023: Infosys
HPE Global Technology Partner of the Year 2023: Red Hat
HPE Global Technology Momentum Partner of the Year 2023: VMware
HPE Global Edge Partner of the Year 2023: DXC Technology
HPE Global AI ISV Partner of the Year 2023: NVIDIA
HPE Global Cloud Partner of the Year 2023: Microsoft
HPE Global System Integrator Momentum Partner of the Year 2023: Kyndryl




Tags HPE

