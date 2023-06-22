Menu
Neurodivergent-focused auticon merges with Unicus

The combined company will have 28 employees across Australia and New Zealand.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
L-R: Markus Weber (auticon), Kurt Schöffer (auticon), Lars Johansson-Kjellerød (Unicus)

Credit: auticon

Global neurodivergent-focused IT service provider auticon, which has offices in Australia and New Zealand, has merged with fellow likeminded European consultancy Unicus.

The service provider, which was founded in Berlin in 2011, provides IT services, such as data services, penetration testing, quality assurance and testing and software development, and neuroinclusion services, like advice, specialists and training.

auticon entered the Australian market in 2019 and has 13 employees in Sydney, nine of which have Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and 11 in Melbourne with eight having ASD. Meanwhile, the Auckland office, which opened in October 2022, has four employees, with three having ASD.

By merging with Unicus, which offers software development, testing and quality assurance and data science also with a mostly neurodivergent workforce, the combined company will have 575 employees, 465 of which being on the autism spectrum.

This, auticon claims, will make it one of the “largest autistic-majority company in the world”.

The total footprint of the company, which will eventually be named under auticon, will have a footprint in 14 countries – Norway, Sweden, Finland, Netherlands, Poland, Germany, the UK, the US, Canada, Italy, Switzerland and France in addition to Australia and New Zealand.

Bodo Mann (auticon)Credit: auticon
Bodo Mann (auticon)

Bodo Mann, CEO and managing director of auticon Australia and New Zealand, said while the "centre of gravity [of the deal] is certainly in Europe," the impact on the local region is threefold. 

The first, he said, is the potential to add a "substantial amount of revenue", with auticon expecting to achieve €50 million in revenue, as well as a headcount of over 600 employees, by the end of 2023.

Next, Mann continued, is taking on the knowledgebase of the global company's Scandinavian counterparts.

"There are some lessons learned for us in Australia as well," he said. "Let's call it continuous improvement, let's learn; we can certainly adopt one or the other practice which has been done in Scandinavia for us here."

Thirdly, the acquisition provides a potential opportunity in expanding further through Asia Pacific (APAC) and into Japan.

"Unicus has started looking at Japan and Japan is also on our radar screen in terms of growing into APAC," Mann added. "My mandate here was not just Australia and New Zealand, but actually building APAC, so we have some additional synergies in this particular market in Asia."

Norwegian-owned investment company Ferd, which is an investor in both companies, will become the lead impact investor in the combined entity.

Markus Weber, auticon CFO, said the deal makes auticon “even more interesting for the financial market”.

“Under the guidance of Ferd, now our largest shareholder, auticon has unlimited possibilities and guidance for further growth,” he said.

Meanwhile, Unicus founder and CEO Lars Johansson-Kjellerød said the continued focus on neurodiversity will create “unique results for our customers and an increased quality of life for our employees”.

“The joint companies have the same DNA and vision to create a more inclusive world, and when we combine Unicus and auticon's long experience, that is, in my opinion, the best prerequisites to successfully foster change and innovation and to create the leading social company focusing on neurodiversity,” he said.

Kurt Schöffer, auticon Group CEO, added that the merger  “unites two high-profile IT consulting companies behind a unifying purpose – neurodiversity”.


Tags auticonUnicus

Brand Post

