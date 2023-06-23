Optus and Cradlepoint bring 5G to Super Retail Group

Nathan McGregor (Cradlepoint) Credit: Cradlepoint

Super Retail Group (SRG) has turned to Optus to boost its network back-up in Queensland using 5G connectivity.

The company, which owns the brands Supercheap Auto, rebel, BCF and Macpac, turned to an enterprise-grade 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) created by Optus and Cradlepoint.

According to Optus, the solution will “increase operational efficiency” and provide “seamless backup” for its distribution facilities in Queensland.

Ray Birt, SRG’s general manager of cyber, networks, infrastructure and service management, said the connectivity solution is “paramount” for ensuring smooth operations and protecting its distribution’s critical infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Stuart Pritchard, vice president of enterprise and government at Optus, added: “Super Retail Group needed a reliable network back-up solution at its distribution facility to deliver the seamless support and back-up it required.

“Optus’ 5G FWA solution provides high-speed internet access to protect the up time of critical infrastructure and, in this case, SRG’s ability to stay connected when it matters most. This is fantastic news for the customers of SRG, since efficient and resilient networks are essential to ensuring timely, reliable order fulfilment.”

Optus said it bundled software-defined 5G FWA with the enterprise-grade hardware to help SRG improve its operations.

“Optus and Cradlepoint have worked together to deliver this solution for the iconic Super Retail Group business. FWA will enable businesses in Australia to have agile connectivity operations that will simply digital transformation and support innovation.”

Earlier this week, Optus also revealed that it had gathered a host of vendors to overhaul the technology stack of Singapore Post subsidiary CouriersPlease.

As part of a five-year management contract, Optus Enterprise delivered a range of technology services including Microsoft Azure, Fortinet SD-WAN with Cisco and its own internet.