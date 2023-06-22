CMD Solutions designated first APAC partner for Amazon Security Lake launch

Can help with the design, implementation and operational management of the service.

Adam Durbin (Mantel Group) Credit: Supplied

Mantel Group consultancy CMD Solutions is bringing Amazon Security Lake to Asia Pacific (APAC) as the first regional Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner to offer the solution.



Amazon Security Lake centralises an organisation’s security data from AWS environments, software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers, on-premises environments and cloud sources into a data lake.

According to Phil Rodrigues, head of security for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at AWS, the service takes data from over 80 sources and can help customers analyse petabytes of data.

By being a launch partner, CMD Solutions is able to help with the design, implementation and operational management of the service, including integration with third-party security event data sources from CrowdStrike, Okta, SailPoint and Microsoft, among others.

Additionally, CMD Solutions can also support the conversion to Open Cyber security Schema Framework (OCSF), as well as the design, integration and deployment of data ingestion and transformation pipelines.

Through CMD, customers that require Amazon Security Lake to power a cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM) service can utilise the consultancy’s managed security detection and response offering, which includes a library of curated detection rules that receive continuous updates.

“At CMD and Mantel Group we see security as a feature that drives competitive advantage and business agility,” said Adam Durbin, cyber CEO at Mantel Group. “That’s why we are so excited about the potential of Amazon Security Lake and the [OCSF].

“AWS Security Lake will help our clients gain insights from a truly unified security data lake, enabling retention of security event logs that may have previously been cost prohibitive, using an open format to provide flexibility in choosing vendors and providing the capability to securely provision granular access to subscribers who can use that data to power the machine learning based threat detection capabilities that are required to protect against today's sophisticated threat actors.”

Last week, Mantel Group opened a new destination hub in Tasmania for employees to combine remote work and leisure.