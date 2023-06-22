Menu
Orange, Palo Alto join for managed SASE offering

Combines Palo Alto’s Prisma SASE, Orange Business’ capabilities and Orange Cyberdefense’s managed secure access.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Orange Business, Orange Cyberdefense and Palo Alto Networks have partnered together to offer a global managed secure access service edge solution. 

The solution combines Palo Alto’s Prisma SASE (Prisma Access and Prisma SD-WAN) solution with Orange Business’ connectivity and digital integration capabilities and Orange Cyberdefense’s managed secure access service. 

“Australian organisations are increasingly exposed to cyber threats, with ongoing hybrid work arrangements exposing organisations to more vulnerabilities,” said Andrew Borthwick, managing director of Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) at Orange Business. “This announcement represents a managed secure access service edge solution that organisations can trust to stay ahead of security requirements and address the changing threat landscape.” 

Hugues Foulon, CEO of Orange Cyberdefense, said his company has a long-standing relationship with Palo Alto and has resulted in a portfolio of solutions that include, in addition to SASE, edge security, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security and security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR). 

Meanwhile, Palo Alto CEO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM) Helmut Reisinger, added that as technology improves, so too does the opportunities for hackers to attack. 

“Improving cyber resilience has never been more challenging, so by combining our SASE solution with the services and management capabilities of Orange into a single platform, we are empowering our customers with industry-leading networking and security that is simple to deploy, easy to scale and manage and delivers the best performance in the industry,” Reisinger said.


Tags palo alto networksOrange BusinessOrange Cyberdefense

