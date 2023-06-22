Optus delivers major tech overhaul for CouriersPlease

Stuart Pritchard (Optus) Credit: Optus

Optus Enterprise has mustered a host of vendors to overhaul the technology stack of Singapore Post subsidiary CouriersPlease.

As part of a five-year management contract, Optus Enterprise delivered a range of technology services including Microsoft Azure and Office 365 licensing, in addition to support.

Alongside this, Optus delivered a managed Fortinet SD-WAN with Cisco switching and Wi-Fi, as well as enterprise telephony through Microsoft Teams for calling, a contact centre and a corporate mobile fleet. Optus also connected CouriersPlease to its own internet service.

In a separate project, CouriersPlease also partnered with Optus to deploy an SMS gateway, internet of things (IoT) cage tracking and the exploration of artificial intelligence (AI) for its contact centre.

According to CouriersPlease, the decision to migrate its technology stack to Optus’ managed fleet came as part of a digital transformation plan designed to help the company meet rising demand.

“CouriersPlease is a great example of a business taking a mobile-first approach to streamline processes and provide a complete and positive customer and employee experience,” said Stuart Pritchard, vice president of enterprise and government at Optus.

CouriersPlease comprises 800 franchise partners across Australia. In order to meet post-pandemic demand, the company needed to improve its networking capabilities, customer contact centre and IT support.

“Optus has come to the table with a fresh and innovative thinking which allowed CouriersPlease to not only revamp our IT landscape but also allow us to re-imagine and enhance our customer and consumer experience along the way,” added Mihir Medhekar, CTO at CouriersPlease.

Earlier this month, Optus revealed it won a gig to trial an ‘office in a box' connectivity solution for NSW National Parks.

The Australian telecommunications provider collaborated with NSW National Parks, which sits within NSW Department of Planning and Environment, to develop hardware solution which allows staff to access essential office software tools and applications.