Comms Groups weighs up sale options

Follows restructure back in April.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

After flagging its impending restructure months ago, business cloud communications provider Comms Group has initiated a strategic review of its portfolio of businesses.

In a statement released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), the business is considering a range of options, including, but not limited to, the sale of one or more of the group’s three businesses – Next Telecom, Comms Group Global and onPlatinum ICT.

Speaking to ARN, Comms Group CEO and managing director Peter McGrath claimed there will be no redundancies as a result of the review.

Peter McGrath (Comms Group)Credit: Comms Group
Peter McGrath (Comms Group)

“It’s a strategic review designed to maximise shareholder value,” he said. “It is the board’s view that the sum of the parts (of the three key business units) is worth significantly more than the market’s current valuation of the company.”

There is no timeframe for when the review will end, with the company stating it will continuously update the market. 

Latimer Partners have been retained as financial advisers to assist in the review, which follows a restructure in April.

According to a document about the strategic review, the restructure was successful in reducing operating costs to the tune of $2 million, which was predominantly in its small- to medium-sized enterprise (SME) and ICT business units.

At the time, the strategy was forecast to make an underlying annualised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of roughly $7 million, including $2 million in operating costs. 

Other cost-saving measures included synergies with onPlatinum, which Comms Group acquired last year for $18 million.

This included focusing on network and cost of goods sold synergies to save $300,000 in FY24. 


Tags Next TelecomComms GroupComms Group GlobalonPlatinum ICT

