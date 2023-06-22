MediaForm joins HP Master Dealer program

Liam Matthews and Rebecca Collier (MediaForm). Credit: MediaForm

Print and IT supplies specialist MediaForm has joined the HP Master Dealer program, gaining sub-distribution rights to HP’s managed print portfolio.

MediaForm general manager, Liam Matthews expressed it was a big deal for MediaForm, providing an additional revenue stream to the business as it shapes up to create a distribution arm, aptly named MF MDP to separate it from the usual MediaForm business. The two units will operate independently.

“It essentially opens us up to providing and selling the HP managed print portfolio to other IT resellers,” Matthews said. “We're really excited to show HP what we're capable of. The end goal is to achieve greater market share for HP.”

A deal like this is presenting a huge growth opportunity for MediaForm in the next six to 12 months and it will potentially scout for larger warehouse facilities, Matthews said.

“We're looking to expand across the board in the sales and support team, procurement and warehouse, but also making sure we're bringing on the right people,” he said.

MediaForm has been involved in the printing and IT and office supplies industry for 30 years and covers all customer verticals, leaning heavily toward automotive, health, hospitality and retail. Matthews highlighted the education sector as one area it was keen to ramp up in, creating a lot of growth opportunities in the next six to 12 months.

“We are pleased to onboard MediaForm to the Master Dealer Program that will provide further coverage across Australia to meet the requirements of our extended channel community for their managed print services," HP Australia commercial channel director Chelsea Rossney said.