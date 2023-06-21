Menu
Western Digital blocks unpatched My Cloud devices

Western Digital blocks unpatched My Cloud devices

My Cloud devices running older firmware have been blocked from accessing Western Digital’s cloud services until they are updated to the latest versions.

Shweta Sharma Shweta Sharma (CSO (US))
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Western Digital has blocked devices running vulnerable firmware versions from accessing its cloud services, the company said in an advisory.

The move comes about a month after the company released firmware updates for its My Cloud product line to address a critical path traversal bug that leads to remote code execution (RCE).

“Devices running unpatched firmware versions will not be able to connect to Western Digital cloud services starting June 15, 2023, and users will not be able to access their data until the device updates to the latest firmware,” the company said.

Users can, however, continue to access their data via Local Access, the procedure that enables access through network-mapped drives on a local network.

Flaw patched in May

The issue, tracked as CVE-2022-36327 with 9.8 CVSS severity, could allow an attacker to write files to locations with certain filesystem types leading to remote code execution in Western Digital My Cloud Home, My Cloud Home Duo, ScanDisk ibi and Western Digital My Cloud OS 5 devices.

The vulnerability required an authentication bypass issue to be triggered before it could be exploited. It affected My Cloud Home and My Cloud Home Duo: before 9.4.0-191, ScanDisk ibi: before 9.4.0-191, and My Cloud OS 5: before 5.26.202.

Western Digital released My Cloud OS 5 firmware version 5.26.202 on May 15, which addressed this bug and three other medium-severity issues. These other issues included uncontrolled resource consumption leading to denial-of-service (DoS), path traversal leading to sensitive information disclosure, and server-side request forgery (SSRF) bugs that can lead to the exploitation of other vulnerabilities.

On May 25, the company released firmware version 9.4.1-101 to resolve the SSRF bug in My Cloud Home, My Cloud Home Duo, and SanDisk ibi devices.

Possibly exploited by BlackCat

Last month, ransomware group BlackCat released a set of screenshots on its leak site that it claimed were from data stolen from the Western Digital breach.

The images included screenshots of videoconferences and internal emails of the company. The screenshots also included an image of a recent meeting held by Western Digital where the company was discussing how to respond to the cyberattack.

Western Digital had disclosed the April 3 incident as a network breach where an unauthorised third party gained access to several of the company’s systems. The company had also said that it was taking down certain systems and services offline as a proactive security measure.

These systems included My Cloud, My Cloud Home, My Cloud Home Duo, My Cloud OS 5, and ScanDisk ibi services as several users reported temporarily losing access to them.

Following the release of screenshots, BlackCat posted a note stating it would eventually put Western Digital’s intellectual property on sale. There were no further updates on the issue thereon, with no confirmation of any ransom demanded.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Vulnerabilitieswestern digital

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 