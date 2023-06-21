Digital Realty honours top global channel partners

Several Asia Pacific partners secured wins at the annual awards.

Digital Realty has revealed the winners of its 2022 global channel partner awards, recognising “exemplary partnerships” with technology and service providers including those in the Asia Pacific region.

The winners were chosen according to specific criteria including revenue, engagement, and activity, and demonstrated partners’ critical role in supporting the company by driving innovation with customers.

“These awards reflect the global nature and significant growth that we have experienced at Digital Realty through the channel over the last few years,” said Dennis Mccatty, VP Sales, Global Channels and Alliances at Digital Realty.

“We closely partner with industry leaders to provide the right solutions on PlatformDigital for our shared enterprise customers.”

Rackspace Technology, which has been expanding its business across APAC, won top honours as the global reseller partner of the year.

Digital Realty considers Rackspace a “trusted reseller and core strategic partner” that engaged in positive interactions and successful collaborations with new customers. Their close working relationship, as well as with key OEM firms, resulted in “measurable successes” through 2022.

“Digital Realty enables us to deliver on our commitment to provide customers access to world-class technology and high availability around the globe,” said Adrianna Bustamante, VP of Partnerships at Rackspace Technology.

Logicalis and Orange Business Services won big for the EMEA region. Logicalis secured EMEA partner of the year and Orange, breakout partner of the year.

Logicalis is also a strategic partner for Digital Realty and one that “delivered multiple logos and strategic wins” in 2022, boasting a strong pipeline and projected growth across multiple sectors.

Similarly, Orange helped create a robust growth pipeline for Digital Realty as well as an increase in close rate and deals closed with several enterprise new logos across the globe.

Global edge cloud service provider Zenlayer won in the breakout partner category. Zenlayer is headquartered in Los Angeles and Shanghai with offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Mumbai.