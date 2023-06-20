ASI Solutions, Optus team up on veteran laptop donation initiative

Credit: Supplied

ASI Solutions and Optus, in collaboration with RSL LifeCare Veteran Services, have teamed up to donate 50 laptops to veterans for upskilling and re-entering the workforce.



Through the program, laptops and a copy of Microsoft Office were gifted to veteran families, RSL NSW sub-branches and veteran wellbeing centres.

In the latter case, the devices are being used to help local veterans access virtual appointments, process Department of Veterans’ Affairs claims and access MyGov services.

“Education and employment are so important for supporting your mental well-being and providing for your family,” said RSL LifeCare executive general manager for veteran services David Anderson. “We know the value that veterans’ experience brings to the workforce. This program is about enabling access to the courses and opportunities that help them showcase their skills.”

Additionally, the veterans have been added to Optus’ Donate Your Data program, which allows the telco's customers to donate unused data in their mobile plans to people in need on distributed prepaid SIM cards.

Following the conclusion of the program, RSL LifeCare has since expanded the distribution of the laptops to more clients in need and, in partnership with Optus, has provided digital literacy training for veterans via the telco’s Digital Thumbprint program.

“We have clients in difficult financial circumstances, some who have left domestic violence situations and others who are experiencing homelessness,” added Anderson. “This program can give them access to resources to help re-establish themselves and improve their overall well-being.”

ASI Solutions, Optus and RSL LifeCare’s laptop donation come less than a week after DXC Technology donated 30 refurbished laptops to Malak Primary School in the Northern Territory as part of its Digital Future Program.