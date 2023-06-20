Menu
Bluechip signs A/NZ partnership with Vimeo

Will deliver Vimeo's portfolio of professional video products and services to the A/NZ market.

Ron Jarvis (Bluechip Infotech)

Credit: Bluechip Infotech

Bluechip Infotech has signed a new agreement with US-headquartered video platform Vimeo for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). 

Bluechip will serve as a strategic distributor for Vimeo's portfolio of professional video products and services to the regional market.  

Through the partnership, Vimeo and Bluechip Infotech will provide organisations with the former's video experience platform, which the vendor claims come with a “comprehensive set of features and tools that enable [users] to create, host, distribute and analyse their video content effectively”. 

“Bluechip has an impressive portfolio of solutions. With their expertise in distributing enterprise software, they will enable us to bring our professional video solution to businesses across Australia and New Zealand,” said Derek McDonald, Vimeo director of channel. 

Ron Jarvis, Bluechip Infotech director of sales, said the partnership will help the duo “deliver an innovative video solution that combines the best of both our companies”.  

“We are confident that this platform will help provide the Australian market a platform to create video easily and attainable, regardless of budget, time or expertise,” he added. 

Earlier this year, Bluechip also signed deals with the likes of Malwarebytes in January and Menlo in February, both of which targeted cyber security solutions.


