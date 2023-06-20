Lenovo promotes Luke Skinner to lead A/NZ channel

Played a key role in implementing Lenovo 360 framework in Australia and New Zealand.

Luke Skinner (Lenovo) Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) has promoted Luke Skinner to lead its channel across the region.

Having first joined Lenovo in 2021, Skinner will now take on the role of head of commercial channel and distribution for A/NZ.

Skinner previously held the roles of distribution and SMB channel head for both its data centre solutions business and its infrastructure solutions group.

His promotion comes as former A/NZ chief Sunny Gandhi steps up into the regional role of one channel lead for Greater Asia Pacific.

Now, following Gandhi’s launch of the 360 program, Skinner will be responsible for driving the Lenovo 360 global channel framework across A/NZ.

“I am proud of the strides we have made with Lenovo 360 in ANZ and can’t wait to continue this journey, driving operational excellence, innovation and delivering exceptional results for our entire partner ecosystem," Skinner said. "I look forward to working alongside a talented team to seize new opportunities and solidify Lenovo’s position as a leader in the industry.”



During his career, Skinner has launched several key initiatives around the as-a-service offering and partner enablement programs across organisations like Ingram Micro, Next Technology and most recently WatchGuard Technologies.

"Luke has played a key role in establishing the Lenovo 360 framework in Australia and New Zealand and has significantly strengthened our connections across the region,” Gandhi said.

“With his unwavering commitment and acute understanding of the ANZ landscape, I couldn’t be more confident of the success his leadership will bring to Lenovo, our valued partners, and distributors.”