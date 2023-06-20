Menu
DNX Solutions hits AWS premier tier

CEO claims reaching the top tier has always been DNX’s “obsession”.

Helder Klemp (DNX Solutions)

Amazon Web Services partner DNX Solutions has reached the cloud vendor’s premier tier as a service partner after a year of focused effort.

This makes it one out of a cohort of five service providers to reach the tier within Australia.

Since opening its doors in 2019, progressing through the tiers of the AWS Partner Network (APN) to the top has been front of mind for the cloud services provider.

“At the beginning, that was the obsession,” DNX co-founder and CEO Helder Klemp told ARN.

He said the process to specifically focus on progressing from Advanced to Premier required at least three specialisations, positive customer feedback and for its customers to generate revenue.

Once it reached its last specialisation, DNX spent the next 10 months working toward earning the premier status.

After reaching all the required goals, the business then needed to demonstrate its three-year plan, which included its business and investment strategies. Part of this included its expansion efforts, with Klemp highlighting Brazil and Latin America in particular.

As a result of earning the status, DNX claimed its standing in the small to medium-sized enterprise (SME), enterprise and public sector markets has been bolstered. 

DNX’s recognition within the APN ecosystem as a premier partner comes more than six months after AWS awarded the cloud services provide the global Social Impact Partner of the Year accolade at its re:Invent 2022 conference in Las Vegas.


