Rackspace Technology promotes Angela Logan-Bell to APAC director

Angela Logan-Bell (Rackspace Technology) Credit: Rackspace Technology

Multicloud solutions provider, Rackspace Technology has made changes to its senior leadership team, promoting Angela Logan-Bell as its new senior director of public cloud for Asia Pacific (APAC).

Earlier this year, Rackspace made changes to its leadership structure, doing away with country-specific leaders in Asia, Southeast Asia and A/NZ. This saw the departure of Angeline Maronese.

Logan-Bell's appointment cements the company’s focus to deliver new opportunities and incremental business initiatives with the expertise and support of its data, professional services and elastic engineering teams.



Based in Melbourne, Logan-Bell will be responsible for refining Rackspace Technology’s go-to-market (GTM) strategy to accelerate growth with both new and existing customers across the region.

Speaking with ARN Logan-Bell said she'll be focused on simplifying its go-to-market pairing the right solutions to the right customers; hiring the right staff and partnerships.

“It’s an exciting time for the company as the market shifts into its next chapter. By solidifying our structure we’ll be able to ensure we have a strong base to work from and continue to perform whilst we transform, build pipeline and win new business, creating momentum and success while cementing our culture,” Logan-Bell said.

"When we acquired Just Analytics in Singapore last year, that has really permeated across the teams in Asia really successfully and we want to bring that to Australia, so with me being across both regions means that I can see the goodness of what's happening there and apply that to the market. And vice versa. We've done some really great things with AWS in A/NZ so how do we translate that into ASEAN. We're being a little bit less country centric and more customer, partner and outcome focused."

With over 25 years in the Australian ICT channel and five years with Rackspace Technology, Logan-Bell has extensive experience in sales management and channel leadership, holding previous roles across national and state sales and line of business teams.

“Angela’s appointment will grow Rackspace Technology’s business with our team and joint customers in the region, and segment to continue adding sales resource and leadership across the region,” Rackspace Technology Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) public cloud vice president Martin Dube said.

“Working closely alongside cloud engineering, architects and experts, Angela will support the delivery of our strong growth in cloud services and consumption currently being experienced in the market. I look forward to a very successful year ahead together.”

To support Rackspace Technology’s growth ambitions, Lucy Hardy has also stepped into the role of manager of commercial / small- to medium-sized business (SMB) GTM public cloud for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

She will be responsible for leading the commercial and SMB business across A/NZ for public cloud.

Starting at Rackspace Technology in 2020, Hardy has extensive experience with cloud and has played a key role in accelerating their cloud, data and security journeys. She has previously worked across a range of organisations, including HP and blueAPACHE.

In addition to this, Adhil Badat will move into the role of chief operating officer for APJ based in Sydney.

Badat, who has been with the company for almost two years, will now lead APJ public cloud sales operations while continuing to oversee the running of the APJ CSM team, and his immediate focus will be on leading sales operations and customer success.