TPG wraps up Village Roadshow’s outdated infrastructure overhaul

Particularly beneficial for its Sea World theme park.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Credit: Photo 47459382 © Rafael Ben Ari | Dreamstime.com

Village Roadshow has completed a refresh of its outdated infrastructure, bringing in TPG Telecom to upgrade it with enterprise-grade telco services.

Operating over a six-month period, TPG replaced services over 45 separate sites, with the upgrades covering voice, data and security. As a result, Village Roadshow’s 7,000 employees can access collaboration and cloud applications from its offices or at home.

Specifically, TPG upgraded Village Roadshow’s copper-based network services to fibre and migrated voice and data services to the telco, with mobile services going to the Vodafone network.

Additionally, a secure access service edge (SASE) stack was also developed and implemented.

The upgrades have been particularly beneficial for its Sea World theme park, improving its animal welfare program and monitoring systems with faster and more reliable access used by its care team. This in turn has enabled the improvement of the wellbeing of on-site animals, including penguins and dolphins.

Its critical systems also now feature improved reliability and uptime, as well as customers’ digital experience in the Village Roadshow app and on-site e-commerce and ticketing systems.

“This transformation has completely modernised how we deliver and access our telecommunications services,” said Village Roadshow chief transformation officer Michael Fagan.

“Connectivity plays a key role in allowing us to be better at our jobs. Importantly, for the animals at Sea World, it also means easier access to data to enable the review of well-being programs. With faster and more reliable connectivity, we can make quicker and better decisions to ensure the provision of the very best care.”

In March of this year, Cube Networks partnered with Palo Alto Networks to also overhaul Village Roadshow’s networking infrastructure.

The entertainment brand sought Cube’s expertise at the time to update its legacy networking infrastructure with a new solution that would be “agile, secure, scalable and carrier-agnostic". 

It is not yet known whether Cube's project was the same as TPG's, or whether they were separate arrangements.


