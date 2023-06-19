Menu
CommsPlus renews Access4 distie deal for 3 years

Claims to be a “big part” of its recurring revenue.

CommsPlus Distribution has renewed its Australian distribution agreement with communications vendor Access4 for an additional three years.

First signing up the vendor in 2018, CommsPlus offers Access4 through the latter’s SASBOSS platform to over 35 partners across the country.

Paul Bailye, CommsPlus group CEO, said Access4 has become “a big part of our recurring revenue business” over the past few years.

“As we continue our transition into a service-based distributor and offer multiple product offerings for UCaaS [unified communications-as-a-service], Access4 will play a pivotal part in de-risking our partners’ businesses through recurring revenue and enabling end-user customers to scale by adopting more feature functionality as their business grows,” he said.

Likewise, Access4 managing director Tim Jackson said that CommsPlus has developed into “a key strategic distributor” for the vendor.

“Since being appointed a distributor several years ago, they have developed a great cohort of partners and delivered on an outstanding heritage of success in telephony, voice and PABX solutions,” he added.

In December last year, Access4 acquired its Perth-based rival Novum Networks for an undisclosed amount. At the time, Novum was planned to be integrated into Access4 over the following 12 months, with the Novum brand to be retired "over time".

Additionally, the vendor also said it was looking for more “complementary businesses” to serve as potential acquisitions.  

Prior to the initial distribution deal in 2018, the pair worked together on a handset compatibility agreement in 2017.


