Com-X picks up ex-Citrix manager Nick Cross

Previously worked at Citrix for over nine years.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Nick Cross (Com-X)

Credit: Supplied

Sydney-based managed services provider (MSP) Com-X has appointed former long-term Citrix manager Nick Cross to take charge of sales and marketing.

In the role of general manager of sales and marketing, Cross has been tasked with accelerating the growth of the business since taking up the position in February.

Com-X co-founder Qui Truong said Com-X had worked with Cross “for some years” and always impressed the business.

“He brings a wealth of business leadership and sales process excellence experience. His focus on team culture, accountability and positive energy is a unique blend of talent and the achievements we have gained with him on board in a short time, has helped us both to accelerate and better define our business strategy,” he said.

That experience mostly stems from his time at Cloud Software Group, with his previous position being Asia Pacific and Japan digital senior sales and operations manager at subsidiary Citrix.

In fact, he spent over nine years at Citrix in a series of managerial roles, dating back to 2014 when he started as territory manager for NSW and Queensland.

Cross also worked for Specialist Distribution Group and Computer 2000, with both businesses eventually being acquired by Tech Data. During his time at the companies, Cross worked for the former both before and after the acquisition,  while at the latter he first joined after it was a Tech Data business.



