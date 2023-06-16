Menu
JCurve CEO Stephen Canning bows out after 8 years

Replacement expected “within a short time frame”.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Stephen Canning

Credit: Supplied

JCurve Solutions’ CEO, Stephen Canning, has resigned after more than eight years at the helm of the company.

The resignation was announced on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with no details provided about a successor.

However, the Australia-listed Oracle NetSuite partner claimed there are plans for a replacement to be appointed “within a short time frame”.

“With up to a six-month notice period, the Board notes the commitment from Stephen to ensuring a smooth transition to a new chief executive,” the statement noted.

It is unknown whether an interim CEO has been appointed, or if Canning’s responsibilities have been passed onto someone else.

JCurve chairman Mark Jobling claimed Canning has been an “integral” part of the company since January 2015 and guided the company through a “significant” transformation.

“Throughout his time with JCurve, Stephen has been committed to people and culture and he therefore leaves the company well positioned for its next stage of growth and with the flexibility provided by a strong cash balance and no debt,” Jobling said.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Stephen for his professionalism, dedication and contribution to JCurve. We wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

In JCurve's financial results for the 2022 financial year, the company made a net loss after tax of $66,390 for the year ended 30 June 2022.

However, following further expansion into Asia via the acquisitions of Philippines-based Creative Quest and Thailand’s Rapid E-Suite, JCurve posted revenue of $15.3 million. This marked an increase of 44 per cent on the $10.6 million posted in the previous year. 


