DXC donates refurbished laptops to NT school

DXC Technology has donated 30 refurbished laptops to Malak Primary School in the Northern Territory as part of its Digital Future Program.



The initiative has provided refurbished technology for over 10,000 students at foundations, not-for-profit organisations, schools, community student programs, community-controlled health services and community councils.

The Digital Future Program is run in collaboration with Shell V-Power Racing Team and partners Viva Energy Australia and Penske Australia, in addition to DeadlyScience and digital literacy-focused charity LiteHaus International.

In this case, LiteHaus was involved with the logistics and preparation of the devices to meet the school’s requirements.

The devices were handed to the students at the DXC Arena cricket ground in Marrara, NT, where they also participated in cricket clinics run by NT Cricket, of which DXC is a premier partner.

Meanwhile, the Shell V-Power Racing Team involved the students in unveiling the Indigenous Livery and showcasing cars from automotive aftermarket retailer Repco.

“The laptops are appreciated and will support STEM learning at our school,” said Mina McCarthy, assistant principal at Malak Primary School. “The students were so excited to show off their new cricket skills and really enjoyed seeing a racing car up close. Linking their learning to the community is always a welcomed opportunity.”

Seelan Nayagam, president of DXC Technology for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, added that it was “wonderful to see a collaboration with likeminded organisations, all contributing to improve educational and societal outcomes and increase digital inclusivity for schools and communities in the Northern Territory”.

“Working with our customers and partners on initiatives like this means they get the opportunity to donate refurbished devices and participate in meaningful community projects, whilst meeting their ESG [environmental, social and corporate governance] goals,” he said.

