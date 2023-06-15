Keith Masterton tapped to lead Commander

Menu
Vocus subsidiary appoints former NBN Co channel chief as general manager.

Comments
Credit: Vocus Group

Vocus Group subsidiary Commander has appointed former NBN Co channel chief Keith Masterton to the newly created role of general manager. 

Long-term telecommunications and channel player, Masterton joins Commander from cloud contact centre software vendor ipScape where he was head of channel and chief revenue officer.

Masterton previously spent 26 years at Telstra, where he led its channel business in his final role. He then went on to create a new channel business for NBN Co, building out its network of vendor, distribution and reseller partners. 

Following his departure from NBN Co in 2020, Masterton held roles as TasmaNet and Devoli.

His new role at Commander will see him help spur on the fibre and network solutions specialist’s small-to-medium-sized business pipeline. 

"Commander is a very well-known telco brand in Australia,” Masterton said. “People remember it for its voice telephony heritage – we have the opportunity to build out the Commander solution set to support the broader needs of small business today.” 

“We're different from our competitors in our commitment to face-to-face engagement as part of our mix, which provides customers with an option for local advice and support for their business, backed up by Commander’s expert support team and online self-service options," he added. 

The appointment comes as Vocus Group shifts Commander from its Retail arm to its business-focused Vocus Enterprise and Government group. 

According to Vocus, Masterton will now be tasked with broadening  the product set available to partners to help them grow their share of customers’ telecommunications and IT support spend. 

"We plan to supercharge the Commander business by leveraging the extensive resources of the larger Vocus Group,” said Andrew Wildblood, CEO of Vocus Enterprise & Government. “Under Keith’s leadership, Commander will deliver a more comprehensive array of contemporary solutions and services for SMBs and continue to develop the strength of our valued partner network.” 


Tags CommanderVocusKeith Masterton

