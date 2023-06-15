Project management tops Aussie IT job demand

Credit: Photo 185365901 © Nicoelnino | Dreamstime.com

Demand for local IT project managers is on the rise in Australia with salaries reaching as much as $144,000.

According to job advertising site SEEK, salaries listed for IT project managers rose by 4.35 per cent from $138,000 last financial year.

For example, the typical annual wage for an is expected to be roughly $144,000 this financial year. This is up from the estimated $138,000 last financial year.

Indeed, on a month-to-month basis, jobs for project-related positions increased by 5 per cent during May.

On the other hand, the usually popular roles of business and systems analysts, and developers and programmers both declined by 6 per cent.



Employers looking to fill these positions will be expected to pay a higher premium compared to last year, analysis from research firm Hays claimed in its Salary Guide report for the financial year ending in 2024.

When considering senior project managers, the price rises even higher, to $164,000 this financial year and $159,000 the financial year prior.



Business and senior business analysts run for a lesser premium, with typical salaries expecting to reach $121,000 and $139,000 for the period, respectively, up from $117,000 and $134,000 a year ago.

Developers and senior developers meanwhile also saw an increase, with their typical salaries expected to go for $106,000 and $136,000 this financial year, respectively, as opposed to $105,000 and $131,000.

The rising popularity of IT project managers comes as all IT job ad listings for May fell for another month, dropping by 1.6 per cent, SEEK's monthly Employee Dashboard found. This is a smaller drop compared to the month prior, which recorded a fall of 2.9 per cent.

On a state and territory basis for the period, the Northern Territory recorded the largest fall for IT job listings at 12.7 per cent, while South Australia recorded the biggest rise at 4.5 per cent.

Overall job listings were also down albeit very slightly, dropping 0.6 per cent.

According to Kendra Banks, managing director for SEEK Australia and New Zealand, all job ads are down 22 per cent compared to the same time last year, but are up 21.7 per cent compared to May 2019 figures.