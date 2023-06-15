Aquion to distribute SaaS player AppOmni in A/NZ

Richard Thomas (Aquion) Credit: Aquion

Australian distributor Aquion has been appointed as distributor for US-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company AppOmni for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

According to Aquion, the agreement will mark the appointment of AppOmni’s first value-added channel distributor in the A/NZ region.

AppOmni offers a SaaS security platform to “the modern enterprise to prevent security gaps and data leakage exposure”.

“I believe this collaboration will help our mutual customers to perform continuous security posture management and ensure their organisations are well protected,” said Richard Thomas, chief operating officer of Aquion.

Andrew Simbaqueba, AppOmni’s regional sales director for Asia Pacific (APAC), said the partnership will help expand its market reach, tap into potential customer engagements and build a cyber security service in the marketplace. “We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial collaboration,” he added.

Earlier this year, Aquion was appointed as the second distributor for GFI Software in the Australian market.

Last year, the distributor also signed a deal with US-based enterprise software vendor Infragistics and software testing vendor SmartBear for the Australian and New Zealand markets.