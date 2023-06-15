Pax8 to inject configure price quoting into cloud marketplace

Scott Chasin (Pax8) Credit: Pax8

Pax8 has unveiled a look into future updates of its cloud marketplace, including configure price quoting for cloud, hardware and services.

The update, which was announced at the distributor’s Beyond conference, would enable for the generation of quotes for products and services.

“The status quo of cloud marketplaces today is that of a simple product catalogue,” said Scott Chasin, chief technology officer at Pax8. “The future of marketplaces lies in being data-driven, understanding customers’ evolving needs, and equipping partners with tools to effectively sell solutions.

“This includes sophisticated customer lifecycle maturation and product mapping capabilities. Illuminating partners on their customers' needs through security posture and solution coverage is crucial.”

Adding on to this, partners will be able to make their storefronts for presenting solutions, managing billing and providing support.

“As the world moves to embrace conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and a self-service approach to trying and buying SaaS, Pax8 will enable our partners with customer storefronts, allowing them to self-discover while being guided by their MSP [managed services provider],” said Chasin.

Additionally, Pax8 also announced what it claimed is the industry’s first small and medium-sized (SMB) prospect marketplace to provide MSPs with a “customer acquisition engine”.

A Pax8 mobile app is also in the works, with plans to be launched later this year, to give partners access to the distributor’s cloud marketplace via phones.



Last week, Pax8 announced email cyber security provider Valimail had joined its marketplace for MSPs across Australia, New Zealand and Asia.