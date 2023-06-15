Menu
Pax8 to inject configure price quoting into cloud marketplace

Pax8 to inject configure price quoting into cloud marketplace

Also bringing storefront creation, SMB prospect marketplace and mobile app.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Scott Chasin (Pax8)

Scott Chasin (Pax8)

Credit: Pax8

Pax8 has unveiled a look into future updates of its cloud marketplace, including configure price quoting for cloud, hardware and services. 

The update, which was announced at the distributor’s Beyond conference, would enable for the generation of quotes for products and services. 

“The status quo of cloud marketplaces today is that of a simple product catalogue,” said Scott Chasin, chief technology officer at Pax8. “The future of marketplaces lies in being data-driven, understanding customers’ evolving needs, and equipping partners with tools to effectively sell solutions. 

“This includes sophisticated customer lifecycle maturation and product mapping capabilities. Illuminating partners on their customers' needs through security posture and solution coverage is crucial.” 

Adding on to this, partners will be able to make their storefronts for presenting solutions, managing billing and providing support. 

“As the world moves to embrace conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and a self-service approach to trying and buying SaaS, Pax8 will enable our partners with customer storefronts, allowing them to self-discover while being guided by their MSP [managed services provider],” said Chasin. 

Additionally, Pax8 also announced what it claimed is the industry’s first small and medium-sized (SMB) prospect marketplace to provide MSPs with a “customer acquisition engine”. 

A Pax8 mobile app is also in the works, with plans to be launched later this year, to give partners access to the distributor’s cloud marketplace via phones.

Last week, Pax8 announced email cyber security provider Valimail had joined its marketplace for MSPs across Australia, New Zealand and Asia.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Pax8

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 