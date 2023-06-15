Eliiza leadership changes hands as Emma Bromet steps up

Emma Bromet (Eliiza) Credit: Eliiza

Data and analytics consultancy Eliiza has promoted Emma Bromet to the role of CEO as James Wilson steps aside.

Wilson has led the Mantel Group-owned consultancy since November 2017 while Bonnet held the title of Eliiza’s head of data and analytics since April 2021.

Prior to Mantel Group, Bromet previously held roles at Oliver Wyman and Quantium.

“There’s never been a more exciting time to work in the data and AI [artificial intelligence] space and the Eliiza team is working at the bleeding-edge of advanced analytics,” she said.

“The speed we are moving at is incredible. AI will transform what clients are asking for, for example how GenAI [generative AI] will transform the way we approach data governance and the importance of building responsible, scalable AI.”

Mantel Group confirmed to ARN that Wilson will remain in the company and hold the title of partner.

"[Wilson] has been working with Emma for over 12 months as his successor in preparation for his wanting to move into a Mantel Group-wide role with different challenges," a spokesperson said. "James remains a valued leader and employee with Mantel Group."

The company added that Wilson “will now focus his energy full time on leading executive relationships across Mantel Group’s clients”.



“Eliiza has been our AI and advanced analytics flagship for five years and James has led the company’s operations tremendously,” Mantel Group CEO Con Mouzouris said.

“We have a clear focus on nurturing and retaining talent and are proud to be able to support both James and Emma to grow into their new roles and career aspirations.”

Last year, Eliiza acquired Otso.ai to expand its machine learning (ML) skillset, and built out its data and analytics division under Bromet. This week, meanwhile, Mantel Group opened up a new destination office in Hobart, Tasmania.