ASI Solutions appoints Optus’ Jason Brownlee to head up ACT

Tasked with operational and growth expansion in the region as part of its ACT growth strategy.

Eleanor Dickinson
Nathan Lowe, Jason Brownlee, Justin Lowe (ASI Solutions)

Credit: ASI Solutions

ASI Solutions has tapped Optus’ Jason Brownlee to head up its ACT operations almost four years after first expanding into the territory. 

Brownlee previously held the role of NSW strategic business development manager for Optus Business in Sydney. 

He has also held senior roles at the likes of Allcom Networks, Motorola Solutions and Telstra. 

“I am excited to be working with ASI Solutions and I look forward to taking on the task strategic growth in Canberra and the opportunities this will provide for our customers, both current and future, in the region,” Brownlee said. “I can’t wait to start meeting the extended team, customers and partners locally.” 

He will now relocate to Canberra to join ASI’s business in Canberra, which opened through the acquisition of Forward IT in October 2019, as ACT branch manager – a newly-created role for the company. 

At the time of the acquisition, ASI Solutions said Canberra was an area where the company needed to grow, with Forward IT enabling it to “rapidly build that growth”.

Since its acquisition, two of Forward IT’s founders, Dom Polegubic and Nick Kattas, left the business, while fellow co-founder Stephen Seckar is currently ASI Solutions’ chief information security officer. 

Nathan Lowe, the business' managing director, added that Brownlee's background makes him a suitable fit for the company.

“His experience in service delivery and consulting is a real asset for our local expansion in the region and we are confident that Jason will successfully deliver on our promise of elevating experience through technology for our ACT customers,” he said.

“We have wonderful customers and vendors in ACT and it is great to have a strong leader joining the team locally to further build on our success in the market. With a renovation planned for our Belconnen offices and more growth planned, it’s an exciting time for our team.” 


