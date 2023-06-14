Menu
Mantel Group opens hub in Tasmania

Follows ‘organic hybrid' plan.

Technology and design consultancy Mantel Group has opened a new office in Tasmania following other efforts to create ‘destination hubs’. 

The Group, which was founded with the brands, DigIO, Eliiza, Kasna, said the eight-seat Hobart office will serve as another hub for employees to combine remote work and leisure. 

Sydney-based Mantel Group has previously launched such offices in Magnetic Island and Queenstown in New Zealand. It also launched a WA office in Perth

According to Mantel Group, employees were allowed to brainstorm their choice of the new hub, with other options including Byron Bay and Margaret River. 

The company added that the launch follows its ‘organic hybrid’ strategy, saying: “Mantel Group’s destination hubs are a great example of employee-led work design, with the People and Culture Team allowing their approach to hybrid work evolve organically.  

“While COVID unlocked new options for remote work, unlike other businesses Mantel Group has avoided re-introducing any mandates on days in office.” 

The move forms a contrast with other large enterprises, notably Commonwealth Bank, which has stipulated staff must be in the office certain days a week. 

Since forming in 2017, Mantel Group has gone on to create companies to join its ‘house of brands’. These include CMD Solutions, a Sydney-based cloud and automation consulting firm with expertise in Amazon Web Services (AWS), which Mantel acquired in 2019. And now more recently, it has established three more brands: Pretzel Lab, Azenix and Cuusoo. 


Tags tasmaniaMantel Group

